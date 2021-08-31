News / Scotland Missing Highland man found safe and well By Ross Hempseed 31/08/2021, 6:29 am Police have confirmed that missing Highland man, William McPhee has been traced safe and well. He was believed to have been last seen in the Corry Road area in Muir of Ord at around 12.15am on Monday, August 30. Officers have thanked the public for their help in this matter. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe