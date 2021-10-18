Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ministers criticised for ‘last minute scrambling’ over Covid vaccine passports

By Adele Merson
18/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 18/10/2021, 5:12 pm
The Covid vaccine passport scheme will be enforced from today.

The Scottish Government has been accused of failing businesses in the implementation of its Covid passport scheme.

From today, proof of full vaccination is required to enter nightclubs and large events in a bid to limit the spread of coronavirus and increase vaccine take-up.

Opposition parties branded the vaccine passport app a “shambles” on the day it was enforced across Scotland, following an 18-day grace period.

Murdo Fraser, Covid recovery spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, criticised the Scottish Government for the lack of public awareness around the scheme.

His remarks come after Leon Thomson, executive director of UKHospitality Scotland, told BBC Good Morning Scotland that the chief issue around the roll-out has been “awareness rates amongst members of the public”.

vaccine passport club
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf answered questions around the enforcement of the Covid vaccine passport scheme.

In response, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, said more than 700,000 people have downloaded the app and more than 750,000 have a paper copy, suggesting a “number of people that do have awareness of it”.

The SNP politician added that “where we can up the comms around this, we have intentions to do so” but said he thinks “awareness is very good”.

‘Shoddy policy-making’

Mr Fraser said the Scottish Government “simply hasn’t bothered to run a campaign to educate the wider public about the new rules” and instead “expect Scottish businesses to do their work for them”.

He added: “Humza Yousaf’s suggestion today that the SNP have ‘intentions’ to ‘up their comms’, is just more of the same, embarrassing, last-minute scrambling to get on top of a policy that has been a disaster from the start.

“Businesses should not have to bear the brunt of the SNP’s shoddy policymaking.

Proof of vaccination is now required for entry into nightclubs.

“If the SNP won’t scrap these damaging requirements, they must at least produce a real, public awareness campaign, to support businesses to implement these checks.”

The measures technically came into effect from October 1, but an 18-day grace period was announced following backlash from affected industries and significant problems with the new app.

Scottish Labour’s health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “The shambles that followed the release of the vaccine passport app was a predictable disaster.

“Weeks have passed and we have seen no change of plans despite concerns from the public, public health experts and businesses.

“This whole debacle has happened because the SNP are arrogant enough to believe they are right and Scotland is wrong.”