Mental health awareness sessions drives growth and new hires for Aberdeen firm

A firm of Aberdeen management consultants has hired new associate directors after delivering mental health awareness courses to over a thousand delegates.

Corporate wellbeing specialists Lindsay and Lang have recruited Christina Mackay and Clare Murray as associate directors – with the newly-created roles expected to allow the firm to support its growing client base.

Over the past 12 months, the business has offered a number of services including, employee consultations, wellbeing strategy as well as workshops focused on mental health awareness. During this period, over 1,000 delegates have attended these sessions, including 650 business leaders, joining from across the UK, Europe, UAE, Malaysia, and the USA.

Louise Jenkins-Lang, director at Lindsay and Lang, said: “In some ways, the pandemic has made co-operation and communication easier as global teams are faced with the same challenges to overcome. Equally, this has created opportunities for firms, like ours, that are taking an innovative approach to long-standing problems.

“Whereas global teams would sometimes work in silos prior to Covid, the upheaval to all our daily lives experienced in the past year has underlined the need for greater collaboration and helped to break down some of these cultural and communication barriers.

“As our services continue to evolve here at Lindsay and Lang, we see the cultural element as the area where we can have the greatest impact on our clients’ operations.”

Founded by Jenkins-Lang, a human resources professional and communications professional, Fiona Lindsay, the business works with leaders and the wider workforce in response to increased concerns around mental health caused by the pandemic – with a view to reducing the number of stress-related absences, while simultaneously boosting employee retention and morale.

On the new recruits, the company said Ms Mackay brings a decade’s worth of experience across the third sector. Based in the Highlands, she will continue to build relationships within organisations that underpin employee and stakeholder engagement.

Ms Murray is based on the West Coast of Scotland and is a regular keynote speaker at corporate and leadership conferences and has more than 25 years’ experience in designing and delivering development programmes for blue-chip organisations and global brands.

Ms Lindsay said: “The events of the past year have, among other important societal changes, increased the profile of mental health in the workplace – including a shift away from treating a person’s wellbeing as something that only happens in isolation. It’s important to remember that positive mental health is a continuous journey, something that’s reflected in our work every day.

“I look forward to seeing what the future holds for our expanded team and the increased impact we will make, collectively, on our clients’ organisations and teams.

“With both Christina and Clare joining us, it extends our footprint across Scotland. We have been extremely fortunate in winning work across the length and breadth of the UK – and continue to benefit from having that positive, outward focus.”