Meet the motorist turning heads in Angus with American cop car

An English motorist who has turned heads within days of moving to Angus after his unique vehicle was spotted on the streets of Forfar and Edzell admits he can’t believe how popular the car has been in his new community.

Caleb Keogh, who moved to Edzell a week ago after he started working in Aberdeen, has already caused a stir in his new community after his police issued Chevrolet Impala was spotted by local residents.