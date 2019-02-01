McGill workers called to meetings in Dundee amid concerns for firm’s future

Workers at a Dundee-based building services contractor have been called to a meeting in the city amid fears for the future of the company.

The Courier understands McGill workers were asked to attend a meeting at the Apex Hotel at 2.30pm this afternoon.

Workers are already gathering, with one describing the atmosphere as “grim”.

George Ramsay from the Unite union said: “There have been rumours for a few weeks they weren’t getting paid by suppliers.

“When guys aren’t getting materials you know there is a business problem.”