News / Scotland

Man who put child in tumble drier found guilty of assault

by Press Association
07/06/2019, 5:27 pm Updated: 07/06/2019, 5:27 pm
Dundee Sheriff Court
A man who put a toddler in a tumble dryer has been found guilty of assaulting the 13-month-old.

Thomas Dunn, 25, struck the child while looking after her at his flat in Arbroath, Angus, in January last year.

A jury at Dundee Sheriff Court found him guilty by majority of the assault, which the trial heard left the girl with a fractured skull.

Dunn, of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, was also found unanimously guilty of culpable and reckless conduct after placing the toddler in a tumble dryer at his home in an earlier incident.

More follows

