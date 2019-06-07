Man who put child in tumble drier found guilty of assault

A man who put a toddler in a tumble dryer has been found guilty of assaulting the 13-month-old.

Thomas Dunn, 25, struck the child while looking after her at his flat in Arbroath, Angus, in January last year.

A jury at Dundee Sheriff Court found him guilty by majority of the assault, which the trial heard left the girl with a fractured skull.

Dunn, of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, was also found unanimously guilty of culpable and reckless conduct after placing the toddler in a tumble dryer at his home in an earlier incident.

More follows