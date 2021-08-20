Man threatened to eat three people at Nairn bus station

A north man who threatened to eat three people queuing for a bus has been given a chance by a sheriff to comply with a community order.
John Stewart, 35, carried out the offence at Nairn bus station on Christmas Eve in 2019.
Stewart appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday where he was handed a community payback order and told if he didn’t comply he would be jailed.
