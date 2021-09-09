Man smashed Job Centre windows because he was angry at benefits cut

A north man smashed windows at Inverness Job Centre because he was angry about a cut to his benefits.

Jamie McLaughlan, 23, also targeted the Highland Council headquarters in the same way as he had “animosity” over his years in the care system.

He appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted two charges of willful or reckless damage at a previous hearing.

Fiscal Depute Karen Poke told the court that, on July 10 of this year, McLaughlan had visited the Highland Council headquarters on Glenurqhart Road at around 6.30am and had thrown an object, smashing two windows.

Passing driver did not deter him

He then moved on to the Job Centre in the city’s Young Street where he used a brick to smash more windows – not even stopping when a passing driver slowed down and honked their horn. “He made a gesture at the driver and carried on,” said Ms Poke.

The court heard that police were called to the scene, where Ms Poke said they were approached by McLaughlan with an explanation, “He smashed the job centre windows because they were cutting his benefit,” she said.

He also told the police that he had earlier targeted the council headquarters.

Officers heard this was “due to taking umbrage at the council over his years in the care system”.

£10,000 worth of damage

“The estimated cost of the damage was £10,000, there being 20 windows,” Ms Poke added.

Mark Dickson, mitigating, said his client had “a desperately difficult and unfortunate upbringing” and was “introduced to the care system at a very young age” causing him to have some “animosity” towards Highland Council.

He added: “He hasn’t sought to shirk responsibility for this.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank handed down a community payback order with 18 months supervision.

He also placed McLaughlan, of Old Steading Road, Inverness, on a curfew order requiring him to stay at home between the hours of 7pm to 7am for six months.