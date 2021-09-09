Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Man smashed Job Centre windows because he was angry at benefits cut

By Jenni Gee
09/09/2021, 5:00 pm
Jamie McLaughlan appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
A north man smashed windows at Inverness Job Centre because he was angry about a cut to his benefits.

Jamie McLaughlan, 23,  also targeted the Highland Council headquarters in the same way as he had “animosity” over his years in the care system.

He appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted two charges of willful or reckless damage at a previous hearing.

Fiscal Depute Karen Poke told the court that, on July 10 of this year, McLaughlan had visited the Highland Council headquarters on Glenurqhart Road at around 6.30am and had thrown an object, smashing two windows.

Passing driver did not deter him

He then moved on to the Job Centre in the city’s Young Street where he used a brick to smash more windows – not even stopping when a passing driver slowed down and honked their horn. “He made a gesture at the driver and carried on,” said Ms Poke.

The court heard that police were called to the scene, where Ms Poke said they were approached by McLaughlan with an explanation, “He smashed the job centre windows because they were cutting his benefit,” she said.

He also told the police that he had earlier targeted the council headquarters.

Officers heard this was “due to taking umbrage at the council over his years in the care system”.

£10,000 worth of damage

“The estimated cost of the damage was £10,000, there being 20 windows,” Ms Poke added.

Mark Dickson, mitigating, said his client had “a desperately difficult and unfortunate upbringing” and was “introduced to the care system at a very young age” causing him to have some “animosity” towards Highland Council.

He added: “He hasn’t sought to shirk responsibility for this.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank handed down a community payback order with 18 months supervision.

He also placed McLaughlan, of Old Steading Road, Inverness, on a curfew order requiring him to stay at home between the hours of 7pm to 7am for six months.