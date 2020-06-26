Man shot by armed officer in Glasgow city centre

A man has been shot by an armed officer after another officer was injured during an attack in West George Street, Glasgow, Police Scotland said.

There is a heavy police presence on West George Street with more than a dozen police vehicles in attendance.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, posted on Twitter: “We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in #Glasgow city centre.

“Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support. Please allow our colleagues the space to do their jobs.

“Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so.”

Around 20 police vehicles, armed officers, sniffer dogs and riot shields are on the scene at West George Street in Glasgow. Lots of shouting and huge number of paramedics in hazmat suits @LBC pic.twitter.com/tY30DlToL3 — Fraser Knight (@Fraser_Knight) June 26, 2020

The Scottish Police Federation tweeted: “We appreciate families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed.

“Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service.”

Witness Craig Milroy, who saw the aftermath of the incident from an office building nearby, said he had seen four people taken away in ambulances.

He told the PA news agency: “I saw a man lying on the ground, of African descent, with no shoes on. He was on the ground with someone holding his side – I don’t know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was.”

Mr Milroy said the man was one of the four taken away by medics and believed him to be a victim of an attack.

Major incident in Glasgow city centre with police and ambulances in attendance. Unconfirmed reports of a stabbing or a shooting. pic.twitter.com/vjA1pyZML7 — Linda Sinclair (@lindajsinclair) June 26, 2020

He added: “After that we saw commotion, ambulances further up and we saw armed police all running into the hotel next to the Society Room.

“We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door.”

A statement from police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow.

“The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.”

Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public. pic.twitter.com/xk5sDUTmtr — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 26, 2020

A traffic information bulletin issued by Glasgow City Council said: “Due to a serious police incident the following roads are currently closed until further notice.

“West George Street – between Hope Street and West Nile Street.

“Renfield Street – between West Regent Street and St Vincent Street.

“Renfield Street traffic is being diverted onto West Nile Street and road users should avoid the area if possible.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has tweeted: “The reports from Glasgow city centre are truly dreadful. My thoughts are with everyone involved. I am being updated as the situation becomes clearer. Please help the emergency services do their jobs by staying away from the area — and please don’t share unconfirmed information.”