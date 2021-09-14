Man living beside ‘nightmare’ NC500 car park ‘just wants to live a normal life’ as ‘disrespectful’ tourists empty potties and damage his property
By Kirstin Tait
14/09/2021, 11:45 am
A man living beside a Highland beauty spot says he has been left with a “real twitch” as tourists “encroach” on his home.
Gary Clarke, who has lived beside the Whaligoe Steps in Ulbster, Caithness, for over 20 years says that tourists using the residential car park have led to a “hygiene nightmare”.
Documenting the incidents on a dedicated blog, dog and human waste are just some of the issues the 49-year-old has warned of as homeowners are unable to park in their allocated spots due to a barrage of visitors during peak times.
