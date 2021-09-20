News / Scotland Man in hospital following two-car crash near Thurso By Denny Andonova 20/09/2021, 2:46 pm The incident happened at around 12.40pm yesterday. A man is currently in hospital following a two-car crash near Thurso. Police were called to the scene on the A836 at Scrabster Hill, one mile west of the village, after receiving reports of a crash at around 12.40pm yesterday. One man was taken to hospital following the incident. Officers are now appealing for information to trace a black car involved in the crash, which fled the scene and continued to travel west towards Reay. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe