Man fined for abuse after ‘misguided attempts’ to rekindle relationship

A man who bombarded his ex with letters, gifts, flowers and visits after she ended their relationship has been fined.

Alexander Morrison, 29, of Bridge View Drive, Inverness, took the break up badly and used offerings, drive-bys and unannounced visits at all hours in an attempt to rekindle the romance.

But the woman found his behaviour frightening and contacted police, resulting in a charge of engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive to his ex-partner.

The sentencing yesterday heard that Morrison relationship fell apart following an argument.

Fiscal depute Catriona Steele told the court that shortly after this, Morrison began driving slowly past her house and looking in.

It was a course of behaviour he repeated on around 10 occasions and which was “particularly unusual” considering her property was not on a thoroughfare.

Ms Steele continued: “She then received a number of presents, letters, gifts and cards posted to her at her address.

‘She told him she was scared’

“A number of bunches of flowers were left outside her property. A handwritten note was left outside her door which she recognised as coming from the accused.”

The court heard that Morrison visited the woman’s home on more than one occasion following the break up.

One time a neighbour spotted and challenged him in the early hours of the morning, only to be asked whether the woman was home.

The ex-partner also saw him outside her home at 11pm one night.

“She asked him to go away, there was no reason for him to be there and she was scared,” added Ms Steele.

Solicitor Rory Gowans, mitigating, told the court that his client has not intended anything “sinister” by his actions.

He said: “This was spontaneous and emotionally driven.”

However, with the benefit of hindsight, Mr Gowan’s said his client accepted that his ex had been unnerved by his actions hence his guilty plea.

He added: “This was misguided in an attempt to rekindle the relationship with the complainer of whom he was very fond and he took the end of the relationship very badly.”

Sheriff David Sutherland fined Morrison £420 and made him the subject of a two-year non-harassment order preventing him from contacting his ex or visiting her address.