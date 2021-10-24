Man evacuated from fishing vessel due to medical reasons near Lerwick

A man has been airlifted to a hospital following a medical evacuation from a fishing vessel near the Shetland Islands.

The call-out came in at 8.10 am on Sunday, October 24 with the Coastguard Rescue 900 helicopter being deployed from Sumburgh to the scene.

The helicopter arrived at 9.05 am at the scene nearly 40 nautical miles east of Lerwick to assist a crew member who was taken ill during the trip.

It is not yet known what is wrong with the crew member.

Having airlifted the man off the fishing vessel the helicopter landed back on Shetland at 9.55 am.

The man was then transported to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick where he is receiving treatment.