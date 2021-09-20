Man dubbed ‘Scotland’s youngest alcoholic’ back behind bars

Scotland’s youngest recorded alcoholic who is now a heroin and crack cocaine addict has been jailed for three months.

Lee Dyce was to be assessed for a strict drug treatment and testing order but failed to keep contact with his assessors.

He was arrested on warrant and appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court today to be sentenced afresh.

Sheriff Robert Macdonald told the 34-year-old that he would have imposed a 30-month jail sentence for the serious assault which Dyce had previously admitted.