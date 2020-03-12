Man dies and seven in hospital after A90 crash

A man has died and seven people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the A90 near Dundee.

The collision, near Tealing, involved a double-decker bus and a van.

Officers confirmed the 32-year-old van driver died at the scene and several people from the bus were taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

One lane of the A90 northbound has been reopened, however the A982 between Petterden and Glamis remains closed.

Inspector Greg Burns from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “This was a serious collision and our thoughts at this time are with the friends and family of the man who has lost his life, along with all of those involved.

“Our inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing and I would ask anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.

“I would ask motorists using the A90 this morning and who may have been recording via dash-cam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: “We received a call at 8.06am to attend a road traffic collision on the A90 at Tealing.

“We dispatched seven ambulances, patient transport ambulance, paramedic response unit, our helimed air ambulance, the trauma teams and the specialist operations response team to the scene.

“We can confirm that we have taken a total of seven patients to Ninewells Hospital for further treatment.

“A number of patients were treated at the scene and travelled home with relatives or made their own way home.”