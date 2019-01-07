Man dies after being hit by vehicle

A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Forres this morning.

Emergency services were called to an incident at around 7.20am which involved a pedestrian and a white and green Iveco van on the A96 Forres bypass near Christies Elite Nursery.

The pedestrian was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin but was pronounced dead a short a time later.

The driver of the van was not injured.

The A96 remains closed at the junction of the A96 with Market Street (A940) along to the roundabout at the A96 junction with the B9011.

Road Policing Sergeant Rob Warnock said: “Our thoughts are with this man’s family at this very sad time.

“We have already spoken to a number of people in relation to this tragic incident however I would still urge anyone who either saw the van or the pedestrian prior to the collision or saw what happened to get in touch by calling the Police on 101. Please quote ref. no. PS-20190107-0456.

“The road closure will remain in place until inquiries at the scene have been carried out – I would like to thank motorists for their patience while this is done.”