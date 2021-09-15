Man confessed to murdering someone in woods – but it was all a pack of lies

A man has admitted wasting police time after falsely claiming to have murdered a man in woodland near his home.

A major search was launched, involving police and coastguard teams, after Donald Macleod lied about stabbing a man to death in Blackmuir Wood, Strathpeffer.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Macleod, 53, rang police to confess to the imaginary crime and even gave details of what he’d done to the man.