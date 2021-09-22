Man charged over bird of prey death in Inverness-shire

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a sparrowhawk in Inverness-shire.
The 22-year-old has been charged with wildlife crime offences following a police investigation and a report will now be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Reports of a bird of prey being killed in land south of Inverness were brought to police on Thursday, September 16.
Detective Chief Superintendent Laura McLuckie, lead for wildlife crime, said: “We are committed to tackling wildlife crime in the Highlands and work closely with a range of partners to ensure all incidents are thoroughly investigated.
“We know this is an issue which concerns many people in communities across the region and I would encourage anyone who has concerns about wildlife crime in their area to call the police on 101.”
