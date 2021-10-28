Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Man assaulted and robbed in Inverness

By Ross Hempseed
28/10/2021, 2:20 pm Updated: 28/10/2021, 2:28 pm
The man was assaulted as he entered the underpass near the Rose Street Multi-storey car park.

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted and had his wallet stolen in Inverness.

The 54-year-old man was walking through the underpass which links Innes Street and Rose Street when the incident happened at about 4.10pm on Monday.

He was pushed from behind at the Rose Street entrance before the culprit made off with his wallet, which contained a low sum of cash, and some personal effects.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have witnessed the incident or have any knowledge of the crime to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Johnston said: “Inquiries are at an early stage, however the theft from the man took place at a time when the city centre would have been relatively busy.

“The victim reports that he did not see the perpetrator and so has been unable to provide a description. Officers are making inquiries with local businesses in the area and checking private and public space CCTV.

“If anyone has any information regarding this incident or was in the area of Rose Street on Monday afternoon or the city centre and recalls seeing anything suspicious, I would ask them to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1573 of 26 October.”