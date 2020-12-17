Man arrested as police uncover cannabis during morning raid in Orkney

A man has been arrested after cannabis was uncovered during a raid in Orkney.
Police searched the cottage on Eday earlier today.
A spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently carrying out a search warrant at an address in Eday.
“A cannabis cultivation has been recovered and one man arrested.
“Further information will be released when possible.”
