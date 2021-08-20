Man appears in court accused of trying to abduct child

A 26-year-old man appeared in court today accused of trying to abduct a child.
Connor Gray is alleged to have seized the child’s rucksack, placed his hands across the youngster’s mouth to prevent them from calling for help and pinned them against a fence.
The alleged incident was said to have taken place in the Smithton area of Inverness on Thursday at around 3.15pm.
Gray appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today and made no plea to the charge.
He was committed for further examination and released on bail.
