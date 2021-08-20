Man appears in court accused of trying to abduct child

A 26-year-old man appeared in court today accused of trying to abduct a child.

Connor Gray is alleged to have seized the child’s rucksack, placed his hands across the youngster’s mouth to prevent them from calling for help and pinned them against a fence.

The alleged incident was said to have taken place in the Smithton area of Inverness on Thursday at around 3.15pm.

A man is due in court following an incident in the Smithton area of Inverness on Thursday 19 August around 3.15pm. The 26-year-old is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today (Friday 20 August) in relation to an attempted abduction. pic.twitter.com/BcBqPg3Fxt — Northern Police (@northernPolice) August 20, 2021

Gray appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court today and made no plea to the charge.

He was committed for further examination and released on bail.