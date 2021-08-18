Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Man admits biting police officer and assaulting hospital staff

By Jenni Gee
18/08/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 18/08/2021, 6:13 pm
Marshall appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court
Marshall appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court

A man who assaulted a police officer, nurse and members of hospital staff claimed his behaviour was “brought on by cannabis use”.

Raymond Marshall, 35, of Forestry Commission House, Dingwall, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Marshall admitted that on July 18 this year he assaulted a constable by pushing and biting him and repeatedly attempting to bite him.

He also admitted assaulting and obstructing a nurse and staff at New Craigs Psychiatric Hospital in Inverness on the same day by repeatedly attempting to bite them.

Defence solicitor Douglas McConnell said: “He apologises to both the police officer and the medical staff in the hospital – it was brought on by cannabis use.”

Deferring sentence for reports, Sheriff Gary Aitken told Marshall that an electronic tag was one possible sentence under consideration.