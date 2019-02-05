Man accused of putting baby in tumble dryer and turning it on

A man accused of “endangering the life” of a baby by putting it in a tumble dryer and turning the machine on was today ordered to stand trial.

Thomas Dunn appeared in the dock accused of assaulting the baby to its severe injury and to the danger of its life twice in the space of three weeks last winter.

Dunn is further alleged to have repeatedly assaulted another baby over the course of almost three years by putting his hand over its mouth and nose and pinching it, restricting its breathing.

He faced a total of four charges at a pre-trial hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

It is first alleged that on various occasions between April 2015 and January 2018 he assaulted the first child by pinching its nose and restricting its breathing.

Then, on an occasion between December 28 2017 and January 8 this year, it is alleged that he assaulted the other baby.

Prosecutors allege that he placed the tot in a tumble dryer and closed the door, causing the machine to activite and the inner drum to rotate to the baby’s severe injury and the danger of its life.

A third charge alleges that between those days Dunn assaulted the same baby by placing his hand over its mouth and restricting its breathing.

Dunn is finally alleged to have again assaulted the baby to its severe injury and the danger of its life on January 8 2018.

He is said to have repeatedly struck it on the head and body, repeatedly struck it against an unknown object or objects and bit it on the arm.

Dunn, 25, of Comrie Crescent, Hamilton, pled not guilty during a brief pre-trial hearing.

Defence advocate Michael Anderson said: “The position is that a medical expert is being instructed.

“I’d ask a trial be fixed but on a date allowing time for that work to be carried out.

“There has been discussion about the agreement of evidence as well.”

Sheriff Tom Hughes fixed a trial date for June 4 and released Dunn on bail meantime.