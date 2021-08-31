Man, 61, stalked teenage girl for eight months after striking up conversation on bus

A former Big Issue seller who frightened two sisters with unwanted approaches over an eight-month period has been convicted of stalking.
Robert Bloomfield, 61, has now been ordered by the court to stay away from the siblings, who were 18 and 12 at the time of the offences, and will be sentenced on October 5.
Inverness Sheriff Court was told that Bloomfield of Campbell Court in Fort William, had a previous conviction for stalking a woman several years ago after he admitted one charge of stalking and another of causing fear and alarm yesterday.
