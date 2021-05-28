Man, 58, caught doing 145mph on Sutherland road as police target on NC500 drivers

A man has been reported after being caught doing 145mph during a crackdown on the NC500.

Police stepped up patrols in the north-west of Scotland this week after receiving complaints from locals about the behaviour of some drivers completing the popular tourist trail.

Over three days, 57 vehicles were stopped and 27 offences discovered – ranging from dangerous driving, speeding in built up and rural areas and insurance or MOT issues.

One vehicle was also found to be carrying a dangerous load.

Among those stopped was a 58-year-old man who was clocked doing 145mph along the A838 at Ardmore. He was reported to the fiscal for dangerous driving.

Three other man, aged 51, 54 and 76, and a 48-year-old women were also reported for the same offence. Another 19 were reported for speeding.

PC Lewis Macleod, from the roads unit, said: “We focused our operation on the roads that form part of the North Coast 500 following concerns expressed by local residents, businesses and associated groups.

“These proactive patrols highlight our commitment to improving road safety across the Highlands and islands. We want to reassure communities that we are responding to their concerns whilst improving road safety and reducing collisions.

“It is extremely concerning that a number of drivers continue to take risks and place themselves and others in danger and I would like to reassure the public that we will continue to proactively target and remove such offenders from our roads.”