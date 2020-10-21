Man, 38, arrested in connection with dog thefts in rural Perthshire

A man has been arrested in connection with a spate of dog thefts in Perthshire.

Four working dogs were snatched from houses near Blairgowrie on Tuesday, sparking a nationwide manhunt.

According to The Courier, one of the dogs, a Jack Russell, was handed in to a Midlands vet, nearly 400 miles away.

On Wednesday afternoon, Police Scotland confirmed that a 38-year-old man had been arrested.

“Inquiries are ongoing,” the spokesman said.