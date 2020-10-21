Man, 38, arrested in connection with dog thefts in rural Perthshire

A man has been arrested in connection with a spate of dog thefts in Perthshire.
Four working dogs were snatched from houses near Blairgowrie on Tuesday, sparking a nationwide manhunt.
According to The Courier, one of the dogs, a Jack Russell, was handed in to a Midlands vet, nearly 400 miles away.
On Wednesday afternoon, Police Scotland confirmed that a 38-year-old man had been arrested.
“Inquiries are ongoing,” the spokesman said.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe