Mallaig teacher announces latest fundraising quiz in support of suicide prevention charity

A teacher who has raised more than £2,000 for good causes by hosting charity quizzes will host her next event next month in memory of her brother.

Dawn MacPhie, from Mallaig, has held 10 virtual speed quizzes for various charities over the last year.

Her latest one will raise money for Chris’s House on May 8.

The three-round quiz is open to teams and individuals, who will be asked to make a minimum donation of £5 to take part.

Ms MacPhie said: “As someone who lost their own brother to suicide, I, along with my family, am a great supporter of the incredible work Chris’s House does to help prevent deaths from suicide and improve mental health.

“During these challenging times, their work has sadly never been more important and I’m proud to be able to show my support for them through this latest speed-quiz, raising money for a very deserving cause and hopefully bringing some fun and excitement to people’s Saturday night.”

Participants must download the free SpeedQuizzing Live app prior to the quiz. They will also need a Zoom-enabled screen to play along.

The quiz will be run in conjunction with Argos West of Scotland Region, which is providing the prizes. First, second and third place will receive a voucher for £50, £25 and £15 respectively.

Anne Rowan, founder of Chris’s House, which is based in Wishaw, said: “While our important work continues day in, day out, the last 12 months have been challenging from a fundraising perspective, with numerous fundraising events having to be sadly cancelled due to the pandemic.

“With this in mind, we’re more grateful than ever for the incredible support of fundraisers like Dawn, and organisations such as Argos. Their help really is making all the difference.”

To find out more, visit

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/dawn-macphie4