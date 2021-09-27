Major north-west road blocked in both directions due to overturned car

The A83 Inveraray to Tarbet road has been blocked in both directions due to an accident near Garron Bridge.

The incident which involved one car which had overturned occured around 1.20pm.

Traffic has come to a stand still with long queues forming along the road.

Drivers are advised to allow for longer than anticipated journey times.

Emergency services attended and the male driver of the car was taken by Ambulance to Mid Argyll Hospital.

