News / Scotland Major north-west road blocked in both directions due to overturned car By Ross Hempseed 27/09/2021, 2:14 pm Updated: 27/09/2021, 3:11 pm The road crash is reported to have happened near Garron Bridge north of Inveraray. The A83 Inveraray to Tarbet road has been blocked in both directions due to an accident near Garron Bridge. The incident which involved one car which had overturned occured around 1.20pm. Traffic has come to a stand still with long queues forming along the road. Drivers are advised to allow for longer than anticipated journey times. Emergency services attended and the male driver of the car was taken by Ambulance to Mid Argyll Hospital. More to Follow. Fully stopped now with long Q #A83 #Argyll pic.twitter.com/60p4Q6cIgf — Argyll and the Isles (@Argyll_IslesApp) September 27, 2021 Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe