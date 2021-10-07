Major new public artwork unveiled along the banks of the River Ness

A major new artwork has been unveiled to the public along the banks of the River Ness in the heart of Inverness.

The Gathering Place, opened on October 7, was co-created by the collaborative team of Sans facon and KHBT.

The artists were tasked with helping the people of Inverness reconnect with the river that flows through the city’s heart.

The artwork will also allow people to access the river and promote the social aspect the river plays among the city’s residents.

It provides an opportunity for people to celebrate the distinct character, purpose and history of the River Ness.

The main focus of ‘The Gathering Place’ is the Clashach Stone which encircles a portion of the river and its bank.

The stone juts out into the fast-flowing river allowing for unique views towards the city centre and the looming facade of Inverness Castle.

Tristan Surtees, of Sans facon, said: “The work in many ways is a monument to the social and natural heritage of the river, so important to keep and protect.

“It is a space to celebrate the sense of place, to interact, to enjoy the theatre of the river and to perhaps see the familiar anew.”

‘People will be able to come together to pause and reflect on the joy of human interaction.’

The artwork itself is understated by design as the team tasked with creating it wanted the river to still dominate the space while the Clashach Stone worked as an enhancement.

The stone was chosen due to its colour and local origins in Moray. It has also been used to build some of the city’s most recognisable buildings such as the Town Hall.

The artwork is part of the River Connections Public Art Programme with multiple artworks commissioned by Highland Council’s ICArts Working Group with £758,350 of funding support from the local council and business groups.

Provost Helen Carmichael, said: “The Gathering Place provides hope for the future as we continue through a recovery from the pandemic.

“People are once again able to meet up, interact and start to feel more of a sense of normality returning to their lives.

“It’s been great to see the artists listened to the range of views and delivered a piece which built on people’s stories and memories of the river.”

“I hope that it will not just be an asset to our city, but a place where people will be able to come together to pause and reflect on the joy of human interaction within the amphitheatre of the river.”