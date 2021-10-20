Maggie’s charity cycle raises £400,000 to support Highland cancer patients

Cancer patients across the Highlands are to benefit from more than £400,000 in support as participants of

Maggie’s Highlands charity cycle nearly triple their fundraising target.

Organisers of the gruelling 500 mile endurance challenge announced this week their efforts had raised a staggering £401,492.08, with donations continuing to flood in.

Their grand total far surpasses the teams initial target of £150,000.

Every single penny raised of the amount will go toward the running of the Maggie’s Highlands centre at Raigmore, Inverness which provides free, vital practical and emotional support for people in the Highlands living with cancer and their families.

Co-lead organiser and participant, Willie Gray, who is managing director of Ark Estates Ltd., announced the news at the Ironworks concert.

“We have been absolutely blown away by both the efforts of all the cyclists to smash their personal fundraising targets and the incredible generosity of individuals and businesses in the Highlands,” he said.

“To raise £400k would have seemed unthinkable last year when we had to cancel the original event and a number of large fundraising events. But from businesses donating five figure sums down to children donating their pocket money – we have been absolutely humbled by the support.”

‘Worlds hardest charity cycle’

Last month, a team of 40 well known local business leaders set off on a gruelling 500 mile circuit tackling a series of challenging routes through the Cairngorms National Park.

Cyclists were originally due to set off on September 11 last year, however, organisers were forced to postpone proceedings due to restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

During the fundraising event, participants climbed over the height of Everest ascending some 30,000ft in five days including demanding ascents of Glenshee, The Lecht and Cairngorm Ski Centres.

The “Queen” stage and most challenging day of the Maggie’s 500 involved a 104mi circuit of the National Park with over 8,000ft of climbing over the two highest roads in the UK, making the Maggie’s 500 one of the world’s hardest charity cycle events.

Mr Gray added: “I also have to mention the generous sponsorship from local businesses we received in the last 12 months which covered the event expenses meaning every single penny raised will go to Maggie’s Highlands to continue to provide the invaluable support to those affected by cancer in our community.”

