News / Scotland

Lorry driver taken to hospital after going off road near Aviemore

By Jason Hedges - DCT Media
10/08/2021, 7:30 pm Updated: 10/08/2021, 7:45 pm
A lorry driver has been taken to hospital after veering off a busy Highland road.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the A95 Keith to Aviemore road, near Boat of Garten, at about 5.40pm.

The lorry remained upright, but appears to have partially gone down the slope at the side of the road.

Firefighters made the scene safe while police closed the road.

The driver has been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

Traffic Scotland has now reported the road has fully reopened.