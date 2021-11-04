Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Lorry crashes off flyover on M90 near Perth sparking major emergency operation

By Jake Keith
04/11/2021, 11:39 am
The lorry crashed off the flyover and landed on the road below.

A lorry has crashed off a flyover on the M90 near Perth – sparking a major emergency operation.

Six fire engines along with police and paramedics were called to the scene near Craigend at around 7.20am on Thursday after the lorry, which was towing a trailer, crashed through a barrier on the motorway flyover and landed on the A912 below.

The flyover, heading towards Broxden from the Dundee direction, has been shut and emergency services remain on the scene.

No details on any casualties have been confirmed.

The incident was one of three on the motorway in the area on Thursday morning, causing long delays for rush-hour commuters.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called to a crash on the A912 at approximately 7.20am.

“Officers attended the scene near junction with the M90.

“Emergency services are in attendance and road closures are in place.”

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed six appliances attended to assist at 7.26am before leaving at 9.40am.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed a diversion is in place.

More to follow.