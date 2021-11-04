Lorry crashes off flyover on M90 near Perth sparking major emergency operation

A lorry has crashed off a flyover on the M90 near Perth – sparking a major emergency operation.

Six fire engines along with police and paramedics were called to the scene near Craigend at around 7.20am on Thursday after the lorry, which was towing a trailer, crashed through a barrier on the motorway flyover and landed on the A912 below.

The flyover, heading towards Broxden from the Dundee direction, has been shut and emergency services remain on the scene.

No details on any casualties have been confirmed.

The incident was one of three on the motorway in the area on Thursday morning, causing long delays for rush-hour commuters.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Police were called to a crash on the A912 at approximately 7.20am.

“Officers attended the scene near junction with the M90.

“Emergency services are in attendance and road closures are in place.”

A spokesperson for the fire service confirmed six appliances attended to assist at 7.26am before leaving at 9.40am.

Traffic Scotland has confirmed a diversion is in place.

More to follow.