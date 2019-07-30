Look back at first ever T in the Park on 25th anniversary

Twenty five years ago today thousands of music fans gathered in a field near Hamilton for the first ever T in the Park.

Headliners including Rage Against the Machine, Bjork, Del Amitri and an array of Britpop icons performed at Strathclyde Park during the two-day event.

The iconic King Tut’s Wah Wah Tent was also present at the first festival.

T in the Park ran for 23 years across a number of sites before finally coming to an end in 2016.

Check out this video for some iconic moments, interviews and live music from the first T in the Park in 1994.