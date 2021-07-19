LONG READ: Should Scotland introduce directly-elected city mayors like Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan?

Scotland should introduce directly-elected city mayors to help boost economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and improve transparency and accountability, a leading expert on the constitution has argued.
Adam Tomkins, a professor at Glasgow University and former Conservative MSP, called on Scottish policymakers to look south of the border to the success of leaders in areas such as London, Greater Manchester and the Tees Valley.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe