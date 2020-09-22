Lockdown latest: What time are the Scottish and UK Government updates and where can I see them?

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will update parliament on fresh coronavirus restrictions this afternoon ahead of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s address to the nation tonight.

Here are the timings and places to catch today’s important updates.

UK Government

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the Commons at 12.30pm.

He will then make a televised address to the nation at 8pm.

An announcement is expected that will result in hospitality premises in England being forced to close from 10pm, with other restrictions also expected in a bid to bring the spread of virus under control.

The address will be televised on the BBC, STV and Sky News.

Scottish Government

Nicola Sturgeon has announced she will make a statement in the Scottish Parliament around 2.20pm this afternoon, and has cancelled her usual daily briefing.

Her address to elected representatives will take place following the meeting of all four UK nations at a Cobra meeting.

Ms Sturgeon is to make a television address this evening at 8.05pm following Mr Johnson’s address, which will be broadcast by the BBC.

Why are enhanced restrictions required?

Case rates are increasing and are estimated to be doubling every seven days, scientific advisers Sir Patrick Vallance and Professor Chris Whitty warned yesterday.

It could lead to as many as 50,000 new cases each day by mid-October, resulting in 200+ deaths one month later if urgent action is not taken.

Positive cases in Scotland rise week-on-week, with warnings that the virus is threatening to run out of control.

A leaked Scottish Government document shows that ministers are considering a two-week full lockdown in regions when schools go on holiday.

This would lead to the same restrictions that were in place during spring, including closure of all indoor entertainment venues, pubs and shops, and a travel ban.