Lockdown in Scotland: Your questions answered

Scotland has now been in lockdown for just over six months, with various restrictions coming and going over that time.

It has become a confusing time for some as rules and regulations are changing on an almost weekly basis.

Here we have answered some of the most common lockdown questions as comprehensively as we can.

Which lockdown phase is Scotland in?

Scotland is technically in phase three of the government’s route-map out of lockdown and has been since July 10.

However, some of the changes introduced in phase three have been repealed, most notably the meeting other households rule.

You are currently not allowed to enter someone else’s home, which has changed from being allowed to meet two other households at a time.

Outdoor meetings have changed as well as you can only meet one other household, instead of four.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said a move to phase four is still a long way away.

Will there be a second national lockdown in Scotland?

Unfortunately, there is not a yes or no answer to this question.

Ms Sturgeon has refused to rule out a second lockdown and has shown before that she is not afraid to take extra precautionary steps to suppress the virus.

With case numbers currently in the hundreds every day, along with the transmission rate rising, she is being forced to act before the virus runs out of control.

Extra measures were brought this month to help keep infection rates down but if they continue to rise, the country could go back into lockdown.

Can I go for a pint at the pub?

Well yes and no.

Indoor hospitality in most of Scotland is now forced to close at 6pm and cannot serve alcohol.

They can serve alcohol outdoors until 10pm, so if you do really want a pint, prepare to wrap-up warm.

In five health board areas all licensed premises are shut altogether – although takeaway service will still be allowed.

They are Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Lothian, Lanarkshire, Forth Valley and Ayrshire and Arran.

The hospitality restrictions are planned to last for 16 days – from October 9 to October 25.

When will Scotland lockdown end?

There is no concrete answer to this question.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken of the new England restrictions being in place for six months, while Ms Sturgeon has suggested an extended period of stop/start tightening and relaxing of measures would be required for another half year.

However, there are fears that some restrictions will be in place until a vaccine is found, with no estimate on when this would be.

What are Scotland’s lockdown phases?

There are four lockdown phases in Scotland, although these have been chopped and changed a lot.

Scotland entered phase one on May 28 and it happened when the virus was not yet contained but cases were falling.

It meant people were allowed to meet another household outside, sunbathe and you could take part in outdoor sports like golf and fishing.

Scotland went into phase two on June 18 which meant that the virus was controlled.

You were allowed to meet larger groups outdoors, and meet another household indoors while construction, factories and warehouses resumed work.

The country moved into phase three on July 9 as the virus was suppressed.

Gyms, museums, libraries, cinemas, larger shops, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and dentists all reopened that month and we remain in this phase now.

Phase four is when the virus is no longer a threat and would bring a return to relative normality.

University and college campuses can reopen in full, mass gatherings are allowed.

All workplaces will reopen and public transport will be back at full capacity.

Are lockdown rules laws?

Police do have the powers to enforce some lockdown rules as they have become laws.

Officers can disperse large gatherings and also break up house parties. They can also enforce wearing masks in indoor public places.

They can also discipline businesses who are not following regulations, such as the 10pm hospitality curfew.

Are dentists open during lockdown?

Dental practices across Scotland will be able to offer a full range of NHS services from November 1.

Dentists can offer treatments through the NHS, proritised by clinical judgement and in line with wider public health protection measures.

Can gardeners work during lockdown?

Yes, because gardeners mainly work outside which means it is easy for them to social distance.

Can you camp during lockdown?

Yes, there are no rules against camping in Scotland during lockdown as long as you follow guidance and are only camping with someone from your household.

Scotland has seen a rise in campers throughout the summer as more people have been going on staycations due to fears about flying abroad and being forced to isolate for two weeks on return.

Can you drive during lockdown?

Yes, driving is being encouraged more than public transport due to the possibility of transmitting the disease on a bus or a train.

However, car sharing is not advised unless under exceptional circumstances.

Can we travel during lockdown?

Yes you can travel but it is recommended you do not go abroad due to coronavirus cases rising in other countries.

If a country you are visiting is put on the quarantine list, then you will be forced to isolate when you return to Scotland.

It is also recommended that you do not travel to the five coronavirus hotspot health boards in Scotland unless it is essential.