Living Lerwick gives Shetland town a new lease of life with interactive trail

An interactive trail is just one of the events Living Lerwick has planned to bring some life back to the town this summer.

Starting from Saturday, July 3, the activities hope to keep all ages entertained.

The drive for these activities comes from the pandemic, and a need to inject some much needed summer fun into Lerwick.

Local businesses are involved in the trails, hunts and exhibitions, meaning that they will start getting visitors back through their doors in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Steve Mathieson, chairman of Living Lerwick said: “As businesses continue to recover from the impact of Covid closures, we are keen to offer activities which bring people into town to spend time in a safe and socially distanced way.

“The trails, hunts and exhibitions allow customers to shop, eat, drink, visit businesses and engage with the activities in their own time and in their own space.”

Boats ahoy

Fort Charlotte will be home to an exhibition of traditional Shetland boats, all handmade using traditional techniques.

It links with the celebration of of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 20/21, and aims to remind islanders and visitors of the importance of the sea in Shetland life.

The boats range from the early 1900’s to 2016 and have all been loaned by their current owners for the event.

There’s even a Shetland Boat Journey activity to accompany the exhibit, where visitors make their way through the town centre finding names of hidden boats. Entry forms can be collected from the VisitScotland Information Centre at the Market Cross.

This exhibition may also build excitement for Shetland’s hosting of the Tall Ships in 2023.

LOCUS

A new public art trail, LOCUS, will also start in Lerwick on July 3.

The trail works its way around a series of contemporary sculptures based on the themes of ‘Where we are,’ ‘Where we’re going’ and ‘Where we’ve come from.’

Local designer Chloe Keppie has created a map and trail guide to help visitors navigate the trail, which will also have an audio guide.

Trail guides will be handed out at Harrison Square by staff from Living Lerwick and Shetland Arts, and the first 100 people to take part will receive a oucher for a free tea or coffee.

If you’re more digital-first, or have kids who are, there will also be a digital treasure hunt for those looking to try something different.

A colouring competition will be offered for different age groups, testing their skills with a maritime theme.

Staying safe

Shetland is currently in level 0 Covid restrictions.

Mr Mathieson reminds visitors that precautions must be taken when visiting the events to ensure that they don’t jeopardies that.

He said: “On behalf of businesses, we welcome all and would remind folk to sanitise their hands on entry to properties, wear face coverings unless exempt, and allow time and space for others around them.

“Shetland has benefitted from quicker relaxation of restrictions due to low case numbers, and we all want to keep it that way.”