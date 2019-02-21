LIVE UPDATES: Flight fans say #FarewellTornado as iconic jets bow out with flypast at Leuchars Station, RAF Tain and RAF Lossiemouth

Flight fans are gathering at air bases across Scotland today to say farewell to the RAF’s iconic GR4 Tornados.

The jets will be seen in the skies over Scotland for the last time during their military service.

The GR4s from RAF Marham have been passing over military bases and other locations in Scotland, England and Wales during a three-day farewell.

Today brings them to Leuchars Station (formerly RAF Leuchars), RAF Tain and RAF Lossiemouth.

