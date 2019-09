The final Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail auction is about to kick off.

Tonight’s event, which is in aid of Glasgow Children’s Hospital, will see the city’s statues to go under the hammer, with the event taking place at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery.

So far an incredible £873,700 has been raised this week.

Monday’s auction in Dundee raised £239,000, Aberdeen’s event made a total of £316,700 and last night in Edinburgh raised £318,000.