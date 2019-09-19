Live Blog: All the action from Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail charity auction in Edinburgh

The latest Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail auction is about to kick off.

Tonight’s event, which is in aid of Edinburgh Children’s Hospital, will see the capital’s statues to go under the hammer, with the event taking place at the Prestonfield House Hotel.

Monday’s auction in Dundee raised £239,000 and the Aberdeen event made a total of £316,700.

Oor Wullie's BIG Edinburgh Auction – live! To donate £3 to Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, please text ECHC3 to 70085 Posted by Edinburgh Children's Hospital Charity on Thursday, 19 September 2019

How will Edinburgh fare? We’ll find out when the bidding gets under way from 7:30pm.