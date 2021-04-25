‘Little star’ Maggie, seven, chops of 13 inches of hair for Little Princess Trust

A seven-year-old girl has had 13 inches chopped off her hair in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Maggie Renwick of Auchterarder had had long hair since before the pandemic but decided to put her first post-lockdown haircut to good use.

She has also now raised almost £1,000 for the charity.

13 inches

Maggie went above and beyond to donate as much as she could to the charity.

Her father Andrew Renwick said: “Maggie had been waiting for a long time to get her haircut due to lockdown and so had grown it to quite a length.

“She decided to donate a whole 13 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, who in turn make it into a wig for a child who has lost their hair through cancer treatment or a condition.

“The Little Princess Trust need a minimum of seven inches but said they were in short supply of 12 inches, so Maggie gave them 13 inches for good measure.

“She has also managed to raise £952.00 in the process as it costs £550 to make each wig.”

‘Little star’

Maggie got her hair chopped at Deja Hair and Beauty in her hometown, who praised her efforts.

A social media statement read: “How wonderful is little Maggie?

“She was super brave and donated 13 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust, and we think her new hairstyle is just beautiful.

“What a little star! Hope to see you again soon Maggie.”

Taylor Strachan

This comes just days after eight-year-old Taylor Strachan of Wellbank – just north of Dundee – also got her much-loved long hair cut in aid of the Little Princess Trust.

Taylor’s hair fell right down her back but now sits on her shoulders.

She raised more than £600, smashing her original target of £100.

Little Princess Trust

The Little Princess Trust relies solely on fundraisers as it receives no formal funding.

It aims to restore youngsters’ confidence and identities with the wigs and through providing emotional support.

It says it is “continually blown away by the staggering sums of money raised by its supporters as well as the tens of thousands of hair donations received each year.”