Lidl issue urgent recall for sweetener containing aspartame

Budget supermarket brand Lidl has issued an urgent recall for one of its sweetener products.

The Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets contain aspartame (E951) which is not listed on the labels.

This could cause a health risk to suffers of phenylketonuria (PKU). People with PKU must avoid aspartame.

PKU can lead to brain damage as the body is unable to break down an amino acid, phenylalanine. It can then build up in the blood and brain, which could lead to a risk of serious complications.

According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), the affected product is the 100 tablet pack of Cologran Stevia sweetener tablets with batch code L91424C and a best before date of end December 2022.

In a statement, the FSA said: “If you have bought the above product, and suffer from phenylketonuria (PKU), do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the Lidl GB store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

A statement from Lidl said: “If you have bought the above product, and have PKU, we advise you not to eat it. Instead, if you are already making an essential trip to a Lidl store you can return the item to the store for a full refund, with or without a recipe.

“Alternatively, please dispose of the product and email customer.services@lidl.co.uk including a photo of the affected product and best before end date. The customer services team will process this refund via letter.”