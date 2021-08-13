Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Lib Dems celebrate Highland by-election wins

By Andy Philip
13/08/2021, 5:32 pm
One of the byelections was in Wick and East Caithness
Two more Liberal Democrats have been elected to the Highland council after independent members stepped down.

The byelections in Wick and East Caithness, and in Inverness West, were hailed by the party as a sign liberalism is “alive and well”.

In Inverness West, the party got fewer votes than the SNP at the first stage but won in the seventh round of calculations in the Single Transferable Vote system.

The SNP had 718 first preferences to the Lib Dems’ 678, before transfers were taken into account.

It means Colin Aitken is the new councillor in the ward.

The Lib Dems had the most first preference votes in Wick and East Caithness, and appeared to benefit compared with 2017 when more than half the votes were for independents. Jill Tilt was elected at stage four of counting, a result which had not been widely predicted.

These results are clear indicators of the beginning of a sea change in Scottish politics. Liberalism is alive and well.”

– MP Jamie Stone

There was also a byelection in Dalry and West Kilbride, in North Ayrshire, where the Tories put on a big increase to their share of the vote. Candidate Ronnie Stalker was elected at the first round with 53% of the first preferences.

Lib Dems were delighted by the results in the Highlands.

Alex Cole Hamilton, who is the only candidate to take over from Willie Rennie as party leader in Holyrood, had been to Inverness to help the campaign.

‘Sea change’

Jamie Stone, Liberal Democrat MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, said: “Both Jill and Colin are to be congratulated for two splendid results. I have no doubt that they will make a very significant contribution to public representation and will be exceptionally strong voices for their communities on the Highland Council.

“On a wider note, these results are clear indicators of the beginning of a sea change in Scottish politics. Liberalism is alive and well.”

Ms Tilt said: “Obviously the roads in the county are a major issue, and signage really needs to be addressed. There is a problem with the maternity service and mental health has been a huge problem exacerbated by the covid crisis. These are just a few of the issues that need addressing.

Mr Aitken said: “I’m delighted to get to work on the Council as a strong voice for both Inverness West and young people across the region.”