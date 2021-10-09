Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Leisure Link initiative to provide free use of leisure facilities across Scotland

By Ross Hempseed
09/10/2021, 12:38 pm

A partnership between local authorities across Scotland to provide free use of leisure facilities has returned.

The Leisure Link Partnership allows membership cardholders in Aberdeen, Argyll and Bute, the Borders, Highland, Moray, Orkney, and The Western Isles to access a range of different facilities and activities in time for the October break.

Activities such as swimming, going to the gym and fitness classes are available at no extra cost as of Saturday, October 9.

The partnership was set up to allow people working away from home or on holiday to access the local leisure facilities in the area using their home membership.

The Nairn Leisure Centre is just one of 23 facilities that are available for people to use under Leisure Link.

The HighLife card provided by the High Life Highland lets members access over 23 leisure facilities in places such as Inverness, Nairn, Thurso and Evanton.

High Life Highland chief executive, Steve Walsh said: “Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we had to put the partnership on hold, but I am delighted to say that it is back and in time for the school holidays.

This collaboration gives highlife members and their families even greater flexibility to use their cards at partnership sites and all at no extra cost.

“Many of the sites will also offer access to other public sessions where cardholders can take part in activities such as running and indoor climbing.”