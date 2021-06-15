Having counted the desolate, isolated island of Rockall and a 65ft whale-shaped boat among his former homes, it might come as a surprise that Tom McClean is giving up his stunning lochside property in the Highlands.

But the former paratrooper and legendary adventurer has never been one to rest on his laurels.

The 78-year-old and his wife Jill have decided it is time to move on from the home and outdoor centre they have operated at Ardintigh Bay on the shores of Loch Nevis for more than 50 years.

Included in the sale is a two-bedroom, one-and-a-half storey cottage; five bunkhouses that can accommodate up to 24 people; a two-storey lodge; a private pier, slipway and mooring; and eight acres of land.

The facility was found by Mr McClean in 1969, not long after he became the first man to row across the Atlantic from west to east solo, crossing from Canada to Ireland in 70 days.

That crossing – which involved confronting icebergs, whales and 50ft waves – also led to him becoming the first person in history to row across any ocean alone and unassisted.

More than a decade later, in 1982, he won another record by crossing the Atlantic Ocean in the smallest yacht.

When that was broken just three weeks later, he took a chainsaw to his original craft, sliced off two feet, and regained the record.

But it was Mr McClean’s 40-day stay on Rockall in 1985 that gained the most attention.

A taste for discomfort

His residency on the notoriously stormy and inhospitable rock, which juts out from the Atlantic 220 miles west of the Outer Hebrides, was intended to reaffirm Britain’s claim to the island over rivals Ireland, Denmark and Iceland.

The length of time was only beaten in 1997 by a group of three from Greenpeace, and then solo by Edinburgh chartered surveyor Nick Hancock, who survived on the rock for 45 days in 2014.

His other adventures include travelling from New York to Falmouth in a unique 37ft bottle-shaped vessel he designed himself, and circumnavigating Great Britain in a whale-shaped boat called Moby, Prince of Whales.

Between these eccentric journeys, Mr McClen made an appearance on This Is Your Life in 1987 and has made a living as a motivational speaker – a role for which he bagged the enviable web address motivationspeaker.co.uk.

He said: “When I was serving in the SAS I was very privileged to meet and become friends with the founder of the regiment, Colonel David Stirling, known as ‘The Phantom Major’.”

“It was he who introduced me to Ardintigh and on my first visit I was enchanted with its spectacular mountain scenery and its beautiful coastal location on Loch Nevis.

“After leaving the SAS, I decided I wanted to start up my own outdoor centre and was delighted to acquire Ardintigh.

“At first I lived in a tent within an old ruin before rebuilding it into the family home that you see today.”

‘Time has come to pass the baton’

The site, accessible only by boat or by foot, has hosted scores of army, corporate and family groups over the years.

Now it is being sold through property consultancy Bidwells, who say it “presents a rare lifestyle or business opportunity in an outstanding location”.

Mr McClen added: “It’s been a privilege for Jill and I to have lived in such a special and spectacular place as Ardintigh Bay, on the shores of Loch Nevis for all these years.

“We’ve had the most amazing life here and met so many wonderful people through running the centre.

“We have also enjoyed the peace and tranquility of this enchanting setting with its wide-open spaces and panoramic views down the loch to the Cuillin on Skye.

“Now the time has come to pass on the baton for new owners to enjoy this magical place as much as we have.”