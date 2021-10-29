‘Leading the way for other community organisations’: £3 million affordable housing development officially opens in Fort Augustus

A new affordable housing project has opened in Fort Augustus with the help of windfarm funding and environmentally friendly materials.

The Fort Augustus and Glenmoriston Community Company’s (FAGCC) new social housing development, Caledonian Court, opened on Friday.

The houses were officially opened by Shona Robison, cabinet secretary for social justice, housing and local government, who was “delighted” to be part of the project.

She said: “I’ve been hearing the stories of some of the tenants in these homes and, at the end of the day, for me that’s the most important thing.

“It’s not just about bricks and mortar, although that is part of it, it’s about what that then leads to in terms of people getting new homes that they can afford, that are easier to heat and that are in the right locations for them.”

She and members from the FAGCC came together to view the new development and plant a tree to honour the achievement.

A lack of affordable housing was identified as a problem in rural areas back in 2019.

Land was bought in Fort Augustus with the intention of creating greener homes that were less expensive to heat.

Harry Whiteside, chairwoman of FAGCC, said: “We realised there was a desperate need for affordable housing for our young people in the community.

“To all our funders, we thank you for enabling this community project. There are too many people to thank individually, but we thank you all for your hard work.”

‘I am enjoying my house very much’

The housing development consists of four flats, four two-bedroom villas, two three-bed villas and two two-bed bungalows.

There was lots of interest in the development, with a 62 long waiting list forming quickly after people were able to apply for the homes.

FAGCC decided the homes should go to those who had a positive influence on the area and an impact in the local community.

Residents include elderly locals, families and young people who haven’t lived away from home before.

Colin Pegrum lives in one of the bungalows which is specially designed for his limited mobility.

He said: “I am enjoying my house very much. I moved in at the beginning of December.

“I had an old stone house with half an acre of garden, so this is much easier for me. Being old, it needed maintenance all the time but being here I just pay my rent and I’ve got no worries about that.”

His daughter visits him every day in his new home.

Climate conscious

Ahead of COP26, FAGCC was keen to showcase the fact that the project addressed climate change while still producing affordable housing.

A significant amount of the funding for the housing came from local windfarm community benefit funds, and other steps were taken throughout the housing project to make it more eco-friendly.

Stuart Hood, chairman of Stronelairg Wind Farm Ltd, and head of onshore renewables at SSE Renewables, said: “I would like to personally congratulate the FAGCC on delivering the very impressive Caledonian Court.

“This housing complex truly is the blueprint for moving forward, what has been done here is fantastic and is exactly what we envisage our funds to support.

“It’s great to see the renewable industry supporting local communities to produce sustainable local projects like this.”

The new homes have a high level of energy efficiency, with air source heating providing economical heating and hot water all year round.

To reduce transport and emissions costs, locally sourced stone was used, and the grounds have been landscaped with trees and fruit bushes.

Longer lasting materials were also chosen to reduce long-term waste and the development includes bike facilities to encourage active travel.

Supporting rural housing

The government has invested £3.4 billion into affordable housing in the last parliament, having built more than 6,000 homes in rural and island communities.

By 2032, it aims to create 110,000 affordable homes, at least 10% of which will be in these remote communities.

Ms Robison said: “I am delighted to officially open these 12 impressive new homes which have been supported by the Scottish Government’s Rural and Islands Housing Fund.

“I think the partnership FAGCC have shown can lead the way for other community organisations to develop affordable housing like this.

“We know it’s badly needed in rural areas of Scotland, so we were pleased to be able to support this development.”