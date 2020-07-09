Larger groups, overnight stays, nail salons and restaurants all to be permitted in Phase 3 of lockdown exit

Scotland will move to the third phase of its four-step plan to ease out of lockdown, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told the Scottish Parliament.

Phase three will see customers able to return to hairdressers, restaurants and drink inside pubs, although the First Minister has previously suggested not all restrictions will be lifted at the same time.

Some limited exceptions around the 2 metre rule will be permitted.

All the dates are subject to confirmation by the Scottish Government as they continue to review the evidence around Covid-19 in Scotland.

Friday July 10

Face coverings become mandatory in all shops.

People can meet in extended groups outdoors. A maximum of 15 people from five different households. Social distancing is to be maintained.

Households can meet indoors with up to a maximum eight people, from three households (with physical distancing). This can include overnight stays.

Couples who do not live together will now be able to meet without physically distancing, regardless of their living arrangements.

Monday July 13

Organised outdoor contact sports can resume for children and young people (subject to guidance).

All dental practices begin to see registered patients for non-aerosol routine care. Work will begin to return aerosol generating procedures to practice safely.

Increasing capacity within community optometry practices for emergency and essential eye care.

Non-essential shops inside shopping centres can reopen (following guidance and with physical distancing) – Union Square, Bon Accord and the Trinity Centre have confirmed they will open on Monday.

A designated person will be allow to accompany a woman for anti and post natal appointments. One other person, other than birth partner, will be able to attend the birth and attend ward visits.

Wednesday July 15

All holiday accommodation permitted (following relevant guidance).

Indoor hospitality (subject to physical distancing rules and public health advice). An exemption for the 2-metre rule will be granted if all mitigating measures are followed, including clear information for customers, revised seating plans and improved ventilation.

Hairdressers and barbers – with enhanced hygiene measures.

Museums, galleries, cinemas, monuments, libraries – with physical distancing and other measures (e.g. ticketing in advance).

All childcare providers can open subject to individual provider arrangements.

Places of worship can reopen for congregational services, communal prayer and contemplation with physical distancing and limited numbers. Singing and chanting will remain restricted.

Easing of restrictions on attendance at funerals, marriages, civil partnerships, with physical distancing (limited numbers). Wakes and receptions must continue to follow restrictions on indoor or outdoor gatherings.

Wednesday July 22

Personal retail services, including beauticians and nail salons, will be able to reopen with enhanced hygiene measures.

Universities and colleges – phased return with blended model of remote learning and limited on campus learning where a priority. Public health measures (including physical distancing) in place.

Motorcycle instruction can return, however, lessons in cars are not yet permitted.

Changes that will not take place before July 31

Non-essential offices and call centres can reopen following implementation of relevant guidance (including on physical distancing). Working from home and working flexibly remain the default.

Live events, both indoors and outdoors, as well as venues such as nightclubs, bingo halls and theatres and indoor gyms.

Phase three may well last longer than three weeks, according to the First Minister.