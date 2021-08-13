Landmark appeals for passengers on derailed rollercoaster to ‘get in touch’ ahead of investigation

Bosses at Landmark have sent emails to people who visited the Highland theme park on Thursday, in an effort to track down the passengers who were riding a rollercoaster when it suffered a ‘mechanical failure’ and derailed.

Emergency services were called to the park, located in Carrbridge, at around 11.30am yesterday, following reports of an incident on the Runaway Timber Train ride.

Visitors who were near the rollercoaster at the time described a “massive bang” and carriages that had disconnected from the rails.

That description appeared to be backed up by pictures posted on social media, although police and the park said the ride had not left the track.

It later emerged that two children had received minor injuries as a result of the incident, and it was announced that the rollercoaster would remain closed until a “full and thorough” investigation could take place into what happened.

On Thursday evening, visitors who were at Landmark received an email asking them to get in contact if they were on the Runaway Timber Train at the time – and describing the incident as a “mechanical failure” that “caused [the ride] to come to a halt on the track”.

The email says: “We are getting in touch with you as our records shows that you were due to visit the park today.

“As you may already be aware, there was a mechanical fault on the rollercoaster this morning which caused it to come to a halt on the track.

“We are looking to get in touch with all the passengers who were onboard the rollercoaster at the time this occurred.”

It ends with contact details for the park’s marketing and communications manager Ross Coulter.

Asked yesterday whether Landmark knew what had gone wrong, Mr Coulter said: “Not at the moment, we’ll need to carry out all the necessary protocols in terms of identifying exactly what it was that did it.

“The rollercoaster will remain closed until we see what’s happened.

“At the moment it’s just where it stopped, at ground level, and it will probably remain there until the investigation has been carried out.”

He added that the rest of the park would remain open in the meantime.

A message on the Landmark website reads: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Runaway Timber Train is currently closed until further notice.”

Were you on the ride when the incident happened yesterday? Get in touch at livenews@ajl.co.uk