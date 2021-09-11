Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Labour’s suspended ‘Aberdeen Nine’ could return to party in crunch vote today

By Andy Philip
11/09/2021, 9:36 am
Aberdeen's Labour nine had formed an administration with Tories at Aberdeen City Council
Aberdeen's Labour nine had formed an administration with Tories at Aberdeen City Council

Councillors suspended by Labour for going into coalition with Conservatives will learn if they can stand for the party again.

A landmark vote by the party’s ruling executive is being held behind closed doors more than four years after the nine rebels were frozen out in Aberdeen.

A source in the party admitted the move, if approved, will make “some people really angry”.

But it was seen as the best way for the party to get its house in order before local government elections next year.

“They’ll have stand for re-selection by putting themselves before local members,” the insider said.

“We have to do it now, or don’t do it at all. We could end up with two Labour parties standing against each other in Aberdeen. That’s not sustainable.”

Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing was one of the nine the party suspended

A report paving the way for reselection, which we have seen in full, was handed to the government Scottish Executive Committee by new general secretary James Kelly.

He had been among disgruntled MSPs who tried to push former leader Mr Leonard from the top job.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is said to have smoothed the way for the significant change, which had been enforced by predecessors Kezia Dugdale and Richard Leonard.

What happened to the Aberdeen Nine?

The saga began in 2017 when Labour councillors in the city decided to form an administration with 11 Conservatives without approval from their executive. It locked the SNP out of power.

As leader at the time, Ms Dugdale gave them an ultimatum to back down – but they refused and were suspended.

Labour’s bosses felt the coalition deal did not provide evidence it would “end austerity”.

The SEC believes that members in Aberdeen should be afforded the opportunity to select from a full range of candidates.”

– Report makes key recommendation

In 2020, the party’s National Constitutional Committee heard the nine councillors’ case. In November the panel found they had breached Labour rules.

The suspension was ordered to carry on until May 2022.

However, according to the new executive report, the move was seen as “factionally motivated” and “unfair”.

The executive committee was asked to note the Aberdeen councillors’ “contrition” and their assurance they will not seek another coalition without approval.

The report adds: “The SEC believes that members in Aberdeen should be afforded the opportunity to select from a full range of candidates, including those councillors currently suspended by the Labour Party (subject to any decisions in respect of those suspensions made by the UK Labour Party’s National Executive Committee), in order to give the Scottish Labour Party the best chance of success in next year’s crucial local elections.”