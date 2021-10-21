Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Labour would not reform UK drug laws, Starmer says

By Paul Malik
21/10/2021, 12:01 am
Drug legislation would not be changed under a Labour government.

A Labour government would not decriminalise drugs, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

Asked if he would change or devolve legislation on illicit substances, Mr Starmer said he would not.

He suggested a recent announcement by Scotland’s Lord Advocate on diversion from prosecution of those caught in possession of small amounts of drugs needed to be further thought through.

The Scottish Government wants to treat the country’s drugs death rate as a public health matter, including the launch of safe consumption rooms.

Dundee drugs crime statistics

Scotland has the highest rate of drug-induced death in Europe.

A total of 1,339 deaths last year were attributed to drugs, up from 1,264 — an increase of 5.9% from 2019.

Dundee has one of the highest drug death rates in Scotland, after 57 people died from drugs in 2020 — a rate of 38.3 deaths per 100,000 people.

Mr Starmer accused the SNP of using independence to distract from their government’s “appalling” drug death rate, slips in education and child protection legislation.

‘I would not be introducing that’

Asked whether he supports the Lord Advocate’s advice, Mr Starmer said: “The Lord Advocate has set up principles and we have not seen the detail yet, which will come out shortly.

“I do not think what happens in Scotland should be a general application across the UK.

“One of the benefits of devolution is to allow each of the nations to look separately in context to the challenges they have.

“But if I was prime minister of the UK I would not be introducing that.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

“But the benefits of devolution allows Scotland to look at that issue.

“I’d like to see the detail of what the Lord Advocate is saying.

“These are very broad principles in terms of the Lord Advocate’s position and I would certainly like to see the detail of it.

“I’ve drawn up these prosecutorial before and I know there is a lot in the detail that matters…where is the discretion, what are the exceptions , what happens in circumstances x,y,z and these are all of the unanswered questions.

“In my experience in prosecutorial policy, when you look at the detail it is much more complicated than the overall principles.”

Starmer ‘doesn’t understand Scotland’

An SNP spokesperson said: “Once again, Keir Starmer shows how little he actually knows about anything going on in Scotland. The people of Scotland had their say on our record in government – and our ambitious plans to lead Scotland through the pandemic and into a sustainable recovery – in May’s election.

“The SNP recorded its highest ever share of the constituency vote, while Labour slumped to its worst ever result.

“If Keir Starmer wants to know what poor leadership looks like, maybe he should reflect on the fact that despite being in opposition to the most shambolic, callous, crony-infested Westminster government in living memory, he is still trailing Boris Johnson’s Tories in the opinion polls.

“The Labour party continue to allow the people of Scotland to be controlled by Westminster and by a Tory party it did not vote for — and until they recognise the democratic right of the people of Scotland to choose their own future then Labour will continue to slip into the abyss.”